60 Rifles Donated at Long Island Gun Shop Being Shipped to Help Ukraine Fight

As part of an unusual drive to help Ukrainians, a Long Island gun shop will be sending dozens of rifles overseas to help in the fight against the Russian invasion.

The gun shop in Franklin Square collected 60 rifles in all, as part of the unorthodox and somewhat controversial effort to aid and arm Ukraine. And while initially there were many questions regarding how Ukrainians would actually get the guns, it appears that the weapons could make it to the front lines in a couple of weeks.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman revealed the plans on Friday, as a Florida gunmaker is making it all possible — part of what Blakeman called a grass roots gun supply effort.

"Now that we know there's a way to do it, we can get tens of thousands of weapons over there, maybe hundreds of thousands of weapons," Blakeman said.

Kel-Tec had a shipment of 400 guns it wanted to send to Ukraine, and according to a company executive, three federal agencies expedited approval of that shipment in just four days — rather than the typical four months.

"I think the American people want to do something," said Kel-Tec's Adrien Kellgren. "This is a donation from us ... When we see a group of people getting hammered like this, it's heartbreaking."

A Ukrainian community leader said he "lacked the worked to express how much this means to Ukrainians here and in Ukraine," adding that the world can't turn away from Russia's assault on his homeland.

A Kel-Tec director told NBC New York that Nassau County officials heard about his company's effort, and asked to attach their guns to the Ukraine shipment. The company hopes to create a blueprint to allow other U.S. gunmakers to expedite more gun shipments to Ukraine.

"We're trying to create those connections so a free people can have their voices heard in a very effective way," said Kellgren. "There are vectors for us to help these causes and not just look away from the human meat grinder that's happening."