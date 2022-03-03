NY Official Seeks Gun Donations for Ukraine, But Unclear How Ukrainians Would Get Firearms

There have been a lot of collection drives lately to help the people of Ukraine, as Americans are eager to help out the war-ravaged country in their time of need.

But one collection effort on Long Island is unlike any other seen so far: a gun collection drive.

The idea comes from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who on Thursday purchased an AK-47 rifle as part of his plan, he says, to help arm the people of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian people want to protect themselves, so let's give them the resources to do that," Blakeman said. "President Zelensky has been begging for help, begging for weapons. How can we sit by silently?"

He is urging New Yorkers to donate unloaded, legal rifles and long guns for the next few days at a gun shop in Franklin Square. The guns would then be shipped to Ukraine.

But some are questioning how a such a drive can work, and if it's even legal.

"The question is how will you get the things there? It’s not easy to get things into the country like that," said Congressman Tom Suozzi, who said his concerns about the plan are practical, not partisan.

Blakeman doesn't have an answer for that yet.

"It’s a long process to get that done so that’s why we’re asking for help from the federal government," the county executive said. "Time is of the essence. It’s life and death. That’s why we need help."

A spokesperson for Rep. Andrew Garbarino confirmed that their office had "contacted the White House to inquire about how providing the collected guns to Ukraine might be possible."

A Ukrainian American community leader said he supports the gun donation idea, but questioned if the guns will actually get to Ukraine.

"They need to be able to fight and survive this aggression," he said, but acknowledged it's "a possibility, definitely" that the guns might not make it.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said the State Department would have to okay a weapons shipment of that sort. Blakeman has not reached out to the State Department, however, instead opting for political rhetoric, for now at least.

"We will collect 'em. President Biden, you get 'em there," Blakeman said.

Any guns donated at the shop but not delivered to Ukraine will be returned. Blakeman said that some may scoff at his idea, but as the great-grandchild of Ukrainian immigrants, he said it's something he felt compelled to try.