6 NYC Artists to Create Art Installations for Delta's New Terminal C at LaGuardia

Six world-renowned, New York-based artists have been chosen to create permanent large-scale art installations at the new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The art works reflect the city's immigrant history, people, and diversity.

"As we continue to transform LaGuardia Airport into a world-class destination, we are committed to making the new terminal a celebration of Queens as the most diverse county in the United States," Hochul said in a statement. "By commissioning renowned New York-based artists, countless visitors will be welcomed with themes of New York's history, diversity, and beauty."

The works include sculptures and painted ceramic murals, that will span the building's multi-floor light-filled entry space. They will also be displayed in baggage claim and other areas throughout the terminal.

"We have set a high standard for all Port Authority facilities striving not only to provide travelers world-class functionality, but also enable them to experience world-class civic architecture featuring public art works that are inspiring and appealing," Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Rick Cotton said. "We're delighted that Delta Air Lines, as the operator of the New Terminal C at LaGuardia, embraced our vision and partnered with the Queens Museum to commission six magnificent public art pieces created by New York-based artists."

The artists chosen for the instillations are:

Mariam Ghani: Ghani's work is included in the permanent collections of the Guggenheim Museum, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the St. Louis Art Museum, among others. Her piece will use mosaic tiles to create a graphical, playful, and colorful visualization of the NYC Language Map, showcasing the incomparable diversity of New York City and the tri-state area.

Rashid Johnson: Johnson work is often associated with his childhood and frequently referencing collective aspects of African American history and cultural identity. His installation, a massive mosaic, will reflect the energy and excitement of travel while capturing collective diversity.

Aliza Nisenbaum: Nisenbaum is known for large-scale paintings of diverse subjects and community groups and have featured subway employees, healthcare workers, security guards, and undocumented immigrants. Her painting at the terminal will showcase the people who make air travel, including customer service agents, baggage handlers, pilots, flight attendants, security guards and wheelchair attendants, but also representatives from the Port Authority and TSA.

Virginia Overton: Overton's work includes sculptures and works on paper and uses materials often closely associated with architecture such as metal, glass and lighting. Her installation draws inspiration from the iconic skylight structures atop many New York City buildings.

Ronny Quevedo: Quevedo explores ancient and personal trajectories of migration and displacement. Quevedo's installation is a tribute to the people and communities that make up the landscape of New York City.

Quevedo explores ancient and personal trajectories of migration and displacement. Quevedo's installation is a tribute to the people and communities that make up the landscape of New York City. Fred Wilson: Wilson challenges assumptions around culture, history, and race. Wilson's sculpture features signature starlight globes.

"We are thrilled to be working with Delta Air Lines to commission new permanent artworks by world leading artists who live and work in New York City, the most exciting cultural destination in the world," Queens Museum President Sally Tallant said in a statement."It is fitting that we welcome everyone, visitors and residents alike, with a new terminal presenting art that speaks to the city's spirit and creativity."

The 1.2 million square foot, $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia broke ground in 2017. The state-of-the-art new Terminal C will include 37 gates, with the new arrivals and departures hall is set to open in spring 2022 and will also include the opening of a 230,000 square foot concourse accommodating 10 new gates, eateries and shops.