FDNY: 6 Firefighters Hurt in Early Morning Staten Island Fire - NBC New York
FDNY: 6 Firefighters Hurt in Early Morning Staten Island Fire

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Six firefighters were hurt -- with two sustaining serious injuries -- after a fire broke out a Staten Island home Thursday, FDNY says

    • The FDNY says it received a call at 8:36 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of a 3-story private dwelling on Livermore Avenue

    • In the end, six firefighters were injured, with four sustaining minor and two serious injuries, according to the FDNY

    Six firefighters were hurt -- with two sustaining serious injuries -- after a fire broke out a Staten Island home Thursday morning, according to officials.

    The FDNY says it received a call at 8:36 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of a 3-story private dwelling on Livermore Avenue.

    Twenty-five units and 106 firefightes and EMS personel responded to the 2-alarm fire, according to the FDNY.

    The fire was eventually placed under control shortly before 10 a.m.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    In the end, six firefighters were injured, with four sustaining minor and two serious injuries, according to the FDNY. They were all transported to local area hospitals.

    It is unclear what started the fire. 

    No other information was immediately available. 

