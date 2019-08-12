50 Cent called the NYPD "the toughest gang in New York" after the Daily News reported that the police had closed its investigation on an officer who reportedly said to shoot the rapper on sight.

The Daily News reported Sunday that the police department closed its investigation into 72nd Precinct Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez's comments against the rapper, citing sources and an NYPD spokesperson, and that the comments was a joke and not a threat.

The Grammy-winner, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, took to social media to react to the news. "I knew they were not going to do anything about this,so I stop talking about it. NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York," he wrote.

Gonzalez couldn not immediately be reached for comment.

It was reported that Gonzalez told officers at a roll call last summer to "shoot [50 Cent] on sight," referring to Jackson's expected appearance at an NYPD boxing match.

Gonzalez and Jackson apparently had an ongoing feud involving one of Jackson's favorite bars in Sunset Park, The Daily News reported. Jackson accused Gonzalez of shaking down the bar in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint accusing Jackson of threatening him in a comment on that post.