CRIME STOPPERS

5-Year-Old Boy Bloodied by Rogue Dirt Bike Rider in NYC Park: Cops

dirt bike suspect
Handout

Police are looking for a dirt bike rider who allegedly collided with a 5-year-old boy at a high rate of speed at a New York City park last month, sending the bloodied child to a hospital for treatment, authorities say.

The 5-year-old was in the track and field area at the Bronx's Macombs Dam Park near Ruppert Place with his mother and 2-year-old brother on May 16 when cops say the suspect on a red and white dirt bike smacked into him.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An argument ensued between that rider and park-goers and the suspect ran away from the park, officials say.

Local

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Tri-State Storms

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Man Threatens to Bomb NJ Palestinian Community Center in Over 2 Dozen Hateful Calls

Another man came back later to retrieve the dirt bike.

The injured child was treated at a hospital for bleeding to his nose and mouth. No other injuries were reported.

Police released an image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxdirt bikesleaving the scene
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us