5-Year-Old Boy Bloodied by Rogue Dirt Bike Rider in NYC Park: Cops

Police are looking for a dirt bike rider who allegedly collided with a 5-year-old boy at a high rate of speed at a New York City park last month, sending the bloodied child to a hospital for treatment, authorities say.

The 5-year-old was in the track and field area at the Bronx's Macombs Dam Park near Ruppert Place with his mother and 2-year-old brother on May 16 when cops say the suspect on a red and white dirt bike smacked into him.

An argument ensued between that rider and park-goers and the suspect ran away from the park, officials say.

Another man came back later to retrieve the dirt bike.

The injured child was treated at a hospital for bleeding to his nose and mouth. No other injuries were reported.

Police released an image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.