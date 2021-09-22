mega millions

$432M Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold at Pizzeria in Midtown Manhattan

How many pizzas can you buy with $432,000,000?

One lucky lottery buyer in New York City may be thinking about that question or what to do with that kind of money because Tuesday's Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at a pizzeria in Midtown Manhattan.

The person who bought the ticket with the numbers 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 with the mega ball 13 at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street had beat the odds of one in 302 million, according to NY Lotto's website.

They will get to choose between receiving the taxed prize as a lump sum of cash or as separate payments spread over three decades. Either way, that's a lot of pies.

If you are among millions of other lotto buyers who missed out, there's another chance to win big when the Powerball jackpot, which has grown to $490 million, is drawn Wednesday.

