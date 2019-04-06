Purr-fectly Plump: 41-Pound Cat at NYC Shelter Needs Home - NBC New York
Purr-fectly Plump: 41-Pound Cat at NYC Shelter Needs Home

Published 6 minutes ago

    Animal Care Centers of New York
    Barsik, a 41-pound cat, is at the Animal Care Center of New York looking for a foster home to help him lose some extra pounds.

    Manhattan has its share of fat cats, but this one has nine lives.

    A 41-pound cat named Barsik arrived at the Animal Care Center in Manhattan on Saturday, looking for a home and some help losing weight. 

    The hefty 5-year-old feline is too big for the ACC's housing, so the white cat with black markings is resting in a staff office for now, the shelter said. 

    Barsik might be a local record-breaker, but he won't make it into the Guiness Book of World Records. The organization stopped keeping track of fat cats in 1998 to discourage owners from overfeeding their pets. 

    The biggest cat before that was Himmy, a 46-pound cat in Australia, who died in 1986 at age 10. 

