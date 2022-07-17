4 Shot in Brooklyn, Teen Seriously Wounded: Sources

Four people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, and one victim, a teenager, was seriously wounded, a senior law enforcement official said.

The NYPD confirmed it responded to the Tilden Houses in the Brownsville section just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to a senior police official, one of the four victims was 16 years old and was in grave condition. Another victim was shot in the stomach, a third was grazed by a bullet and the fourth refused medical attention, the official said.

The shootings added to the toll of a violent night in Brooklyn. About 90 minutes earlier, a woman was sitting in the courtyard of the Pink Houses in East New York when a bullet struck her in the stomach.