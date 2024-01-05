piscataway

4 hurt in NJ construction site explosion

By NBC New York Staff

Four construction workers were hurt -- two seriously -- following an explosion at a construction site in Piscataway, New Jersey, the city's mayor said.

The explosion occurred Friday afternoon on a bridge under construction on I-287 -- a project, that according to the mayor, has been underway for more than two years.

The workers were apparently testing air pressure in a gas line when the explosion happened. However, since there was no running gas at the time, it was an air explosion, Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler said.

The workers hurt were taking to nearby Robert Wood Johnson.

