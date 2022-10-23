3 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Climbs to $610 Million

There may have been no jackpot winners for Saturday's Powerball drawing, but three tickets sold in New York are worth big money, lottery officials said.

Three third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in the state and had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Officials said the tickets were sold at a Nor-Cross service station in Whitestone, Mega News in Manhattan, and Varahi Cards & Gifts in Nesconset.

Without a jackpot winner over the weekend, the top prize has grown to $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing, making it the eighth largest in Powerball history.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.