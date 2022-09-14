shootings

3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

I-95 was crawling with law enforcement for hours after the wild shooting. Here's what we know so far

By Marc Santia

News 12 Connecticut

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say.

According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle with three gunshot victims inside just off exit 10. Their vehicle apparently had been going south on I-95, between Bridgeport and Darien, at the time when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and someone opened fire.

The three victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

No details were available on a possible motive or circumstances around the shooting, but it is believed to be an isolated incident and State Police say there is no threat to the public at this point.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Teams of investigators and a K9 were seen scouring the area for spent shells and other evidence throughout the morning. I-95 was shut down between exits 10 and 18 for most of the day but reopened to traffic by early afternoon.

Lingering delays were expected.

State Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Local

Coney Island 27 mins ago

Mom Charged With Depraved-Indifference Murder in Coney Island Drownings of 3 Kids

DOJ 2 hours ago

3 Iranians Hacked NJ Township, Hundreds of US Victims in Global Conspiracy: Feds

The highway was teeming with law enforcement officers all morning, video shows.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

shootingsConnecticuti-95Darien
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us