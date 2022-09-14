3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say.

According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle with three gunshot victims inside just off exit 10. Their vehicle apparently had been going south on I-95, between Bridgeport and Darien, at the time when another vehicle pulled up alongside it and someone opened fire.

The three victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

No details were available on a possible motive or circumstances around the shooting, but it is believed to be an isolated incident and State Police say there is no threat to the public at this point.

Teams of investigators and a K9 were seen scouring the area for spent shells and other evidence throughout the morning. I-95 was shut down between exits 10 and 18 for most of the day but reopened to traffic by early afternoon.

Lingering delays were expected.

State Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

The highway was teeming with law enforcement officers all morning, video shows.