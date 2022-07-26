3 NYC Hospitals Ranked Among Top 20 in the United States

Three of New York City's largest hospitals rank among the top 20 in the entire country, U.S. News said in its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll on Tuesday.

NYU Langone ranks third in the nation (after coming eighth last year), New York-Presbyterian ranks seventh (the same as 2021) and Mount Sinai ranks 16th (versus 17th last year) in the annual report.

The magazine describes their ranking criteria this way: "Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in the 15 specialties – the more specialties and the higher their rank, the more points they got – and if they were rated high performing in any of the 20 procedures and conditions."

NYU Langone ranked in the top 5 in the nation in cardiology, diabetes, gastroenterology, geriatrics, orthopedics and pulmonology -- and #1 in the nation in neurology.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NY-Presbyterian had top-5 rankings in cardiology, diabetes, neurology, psychiatry, rheumatology and urology.

Mount Sinai ranked #1 in the nation in geriatrics.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was once again the nation's top hospital overall, the report said.