2 NYC Hospitals Rated Among Top 10 in the United States

Two New York City hospitals rate among the nation's top 10, and three make the top 20, according to a closely watched annual ranking released Tuesday.

New York-Presbyterian ranks seventh, NYU Langone comes eighth and Mount Sinai ties for 17th in the new U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Minnesota's Mayo Clinic was #1 on the list, whose rankings are a major selling point for medical facilities around the country.

U.S. News builds its list with rankings based on outcomes, patient experience and staffing relative to 17 different procedures and 15 different specialty areas.

New York-Presbyterian ranked in the top five in the nation in cardiology, diabetes treatment, psychiatry, neurology and rheumatology.

NYU Langone was in the national top five in cardiology, diabetes, gastroenterology, geriatrics, neurology and orthopedics.

Mount Sinai rated #1 in the country for geriatrics.