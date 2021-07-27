best hospitals

2 NYC Hospitals Rated Among Top 10 in the United States

New York-Presbyterian and NYU Langone both made the top 10 of the closely watched U.S. News hospital honor roll

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two New York City hospitals rate among the nation's top 10, and three make the top 20, according to a closely watched annual ranking released Tuesday.

New York-Presbyterian ranks seventh, NYU Langone comes eighth and Mount Sinai ties for 17th in the new U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Minnesota's Mayo Clinic was #1 on the list, whose rankings are a major selling point for medical facilities around the country.

viral video Jul 24

WATCH: Simone Biles Leaves Final, Serbia’s No-Look Pass and More Huge Tokyo Moments

Simone Biles 2 hours ago

Olympic Champ Simone Biles Out of Team Finals With Apparent Injury

U.S. News builds its list with rankings based on outcomes, patient experience and staffing relative to 17 different procedures and 15 different specialty areas.

New York-Presbyterian ranked in the top five in the nation in cardiology, diabetes treatment, psychiatry, neurology and rheumatology.

NYU Langone was in the national top five in cardiology, diabetes, gastroenterology, geriatrics, neurology and orthopedics.

Mount Sinai rated #1 in the country for geriatrics.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

best hospitalsHospitalsNew York Presbyterian HospitalNYU Langone Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us