fire

3 Little Kids Found Hiding Under Blanket as Fire Consumes NY Apartment

The children found hiding under the blanket in the Spring Valley apartment range in age from 1 to 5, authorities said

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Three terrified young children were found hiding under a blanket in a back bedroom of a New York apartment that went up in flames a day ago, officials said Friday.

Police responding to a call about the fire at a Columbus Avenue complex in Rockland County's Spring Valley around 1:30 p.m. Thursday found heavy smoke billowing from the top-floor apartment, officials said. They made their way inside.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An officer had to crawl because the smoke was so defense -- and that cop found the three kids -- ages 1, 2 and 5 -- under a blanket in a rear bedroom, police said.

Those kids were carried out frightened but not seriously harmed. It turns out their mother had been hurt when the flames erupted and couldn't help them, which is why police had to go in. Firefighters extinguished the flames a short time later.

Local

covid testing 5 mins ago

These 13 New COVID Testing Sites Open Across NY Next Week and Take Appointments

New Jersey 50 mins ago

NJ Breaks Its Daily COVID Case Record a 3rd Straight Day as Omicron Surges

The whole family is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

fireRockland CountySpring Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us