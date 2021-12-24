3 Little Kids Found Hiding Under Blanket as Fire Consumes NY Apartment

Three terrified young children were found hiding under a blanket in a back bedroom of a New York apartment that went up in flames a day ago, officials said Friday.

Police responding to a call about the fire at a Columbus Avenue complex in Rockland County's Spring Valley around 1:30 p.m. Thursday found heavy smoke billowing from the top-floor apartment, officials said. They made their way inside.

An officer had to crawl because the smoke was so defense -- and that cop found the three kids -- ages 1, 2 and 5 -- under a blanket in a rear bedroom, police said.

Those kids were carried out frightened but not seriously harmed. It turns out their mother had been hurt when the flames erupted and couldn't help them, which is why police had to go in. Firefighters extinguished the flames a short time later.

The whole family is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.