3 Dead in Long Island House Fire

Three people were found dead after a fast-moving blaze ravaged a home in Nassau County Thursday, sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The house on Washington Avenue in Garden City was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, they said.

A passerby called 911 to report the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Authorities are also looking into whether the home had smoke detectors and if so, whether they were operational.

No other details, including any information on the victims, were immediately available.