Firefighters were battling a raging blaze at a New York Sports Club address in Brooklyn Monday morning, authorities say.

The fire on Boerum Place, near Pacific Street, in Cobble Hill was reported around 10 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The city's Office of Emergency Management tweeted out a message warning people to expect smoke and delays in the area as authorities investigated.

.@FDNYAlerts Fire: Boerum Place & Pacific Street, Brooklyn. Expect smoke & traffic delays in area. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows. Multilingual & AS link: https://t.co/PosXqPHajp. #fire — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 14, 2022