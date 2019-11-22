3 Men Beat Up Couple on Subway After Antagonizing Their Dog: NYPD - NBC New York
3 Men Beat Up Couple on Subway After Antagonizing Their Dog: NYPD

Published 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    Police are searching for three men who allegedly provoked a couple's dog on a subway train, which led to a dispute that left the two victims injured.

    The man and the woman were riding the Queens bound E train from Union Turnpike with their dog when three unidentified men boarded the same car and started to "antagonize" the canine, according to the NYPD.

    The two parties got into a fight and the three men pushed and hit the couple before fleeing at Sutphin Boulevard station.

    The woman suffered pain to her left arm and the man suffered a contusion to his nose and eye, police said. Their dog was not injured in the dispute.

    Anyone with information is  asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

