Police are searching for three men who allegedly provoked a couple's dog on a subway train, which led to a dispute that left the two victims injured.

The man and the woman were riding the Queens bound E train from Union Turnpike with their dog when three unidentified men boarded the same car and started to "antagonize" the canine, according to the NYPD.

The two parties got into a fight and the three men pushed and hit the couple before fleeing at Sutphin Boulevard station.

The woman suffered pain to her left arm and the man suffered a contusion to his nose and eye, police said. Their dog was not injured in the dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.