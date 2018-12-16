3 Burglars Held Woman at Gunpoint in Shelter Island Home: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

3 Burglars Held Woman at Gunpoint in Shelter Island Home: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3 Burglars Held Woman at Gunpoint in Shelter Island Home: Police
    New York State Police
    Kevin Calderon (left), Silvestro Mazzella (center), Livio Josue Melo (right)

    Three burglars held a woman at gunpoint in a home on Shelter Island, state police said Sunday. 

    The woman called 911 on Friday evening and said she had been held at gunpoint. She was emotionally distraught and taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation. 

    The men fled, but after an investigation police arrested three suspects the next morning. 

    Kevin Calderon, 25, of the Bronx, Silvestro Mazzella, 70, of Yonkers, and Livio Josue Melo, 27, of the Bronx, were each charged with burglary. The men were remanded on $75,000 bail each. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    It wasn't clear whether the men had attorneys. 

    Shelter Island is a small community the east end of Suffolk County on Long Island that is accessible only by boat. It's a popular summer destination. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us