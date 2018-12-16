Three burglars held a woman at gunpoint in a home on Shelter Island, state police said Sunday.

The woman called 911 on Friday evening and said she had been held at gunpoint. She was emotionally distraught and taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

The men fled, but after an investigation police arrested three suspects the next morning.

Kevin Calderon, 25, of the Bronx, Silvestro Mazzella, 70, of Yonkers, and Livio Josue Melo, 27, of the Bronx, were each charged with burglary. The men were remanded on $75,000 bail each.

It wasn't clear whether the men had attorneys.

Shelter Island is a small community the east end of Suffolk County on Long Island that is accessible only by boat. It's a popular summer destination.