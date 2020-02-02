Coronavirus

2nd Patient in NYC Tested for Coronavirus: Health Officials

The city's health department announced that a second person exhibited possible symptoms of coronavirus

A second person in New York City was admitted to a hospital after showing possible symptoms of the coronavirus, health officials announced late Sunday.

The patient, over 60 years old, was admitted to Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Queens and "presented with fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause," the city's health department said.

The Center for Disease Control tests each patient for confirmation of the virus. By 7:30 p.m., testing for both suspected cases within New York City had not been completed; a process estimated to take 36-48 hours.

The department said the second patient had recently traveled to mainland China, but did not release additional details about when the individual returned to New York City or what day and time they were admitted to the Queens hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

