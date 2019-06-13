26-Year-Old Woman Mysteriously Found Dead in Her New Jersey Home - NBC New York
26-Year-Old Woman Mysteriously Found Dead in Her New Jersey Home

Coworkers reached out to police to perform a wellness check, but cops found the victim unresponsive in her Plainsboro home, and she was later pronounced dead

By Roseanne Colletti

Published 36 minutes ago

    Woman, 26, Mysteriously Found Dead in Her NJ Apartment

    Woman, 26, Mysteriously Found Dead in Her NJ Apartment

(Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

    (Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her New Jersey apartment, and police have not yet found how she died

    • Coworkers reached out to police to perform a wellness check on Carolyn Byington, but cops found her unresponsive in her Plainsboro home

    • The medical examiner’s office has ruled the death a homicide

    A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her New Jersey apartment, and police have not yet found how she died — only acknowledging it was not an accident.

    The mysterious case of Carolyn Byington began when coworkers reached out to police to perform a wellness check on her, but cops found Byington unresponsive in her Plainsboro home. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The senior associate worked at a marketing advertising firm in Princeton, and lived alone.

    The medical examiner’s office has ruled the death a homicide, and police are investigating the case as such. However officials have not said anything about a cause of death or the circumstances of Byington’s death, including whether or not they are looking for suspects or people to question.

    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    The investigation is ongoing.

