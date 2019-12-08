A 23-year-old woman died and another woman was hurt after their driver blew through a stop sign and hit another car before fleeing the scene, law enforcement sources say. Marc Santia reports.

What to Know

A 23-year-old woman died and another woman was seriously hurt after their driver blew through a stop sign and hit another car before fleeing the scene, law enforcement sources say.

The Mazda driver went through a stop sign at 55th Street and Foster Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday, hitting a white Nissan that was traveling east on 55th Street, law enforcement sources said.

The Mazda driver’s two passengers, a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead, according to the sources.

The 22-year-old woman was listed in serious condition, the sources said.

The Mazda driver ran from the scene after the accident, according to the sources. The Nissan driver wasn’t seriously injured.

Police didn’t immediately release the 23-year-old woman’s name. The Mazda driver hadn’t been arrested as of Sunday morning.