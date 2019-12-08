23-Year-Old Woman Dead, Another Woman Hurt in Brooklyn Crash; Driver Flees: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

23-Year-Old Woman Dead, Another Woman Hurt in Brooklyn Crash; Driver Flees: Sources

The driver ran from the scene after the accident in East Flatbush, law enforcement sources say

By Marc Santia

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run: Sources

    A 23-year-old woman died and another woman was hurt after their driver blew through a stop sign and hit another car before fleeing the scene, law enforcement sources say. Marc Santia reports.


     

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 23-year-old woman died and another woman was hurt after their driver blew through a stop sign and hit another car, sources say

    • The crash happened at 55th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush, according to the sources

    • The driver ran from the scene after the accident, sources say; he hadn't been arrested as of Sunday morning

    A 23-year-old woman died and another woman was seriously hurt after their driver blew through a stop sign and hit another car before fleeing the scene, law enforcement sources say.

    The Mazda driver went through a stop sign at 55th Street and Foster Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday, hitting a white Nissan that was traveling east on 55th Street, law enforcement sources said.

    The Mazda driver’s two passengers, a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead, according to the sources.

    The 22-year-old woman was listed in serious condition, the sources said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The Mazda driver ran from the scene after the accident, according to the sources. The Nissan driver wasn’t seriously injured.

    Police didn’t immediately release the 23-year-old woman’s name. The Mazda driver hadn’t been arrested as of Sunday morning.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us