2025 tax season: When can you start filing taxes?

The Internal Revenue Service announced that the tax season will kick off Jan. 27, 2025 -- not only that, but this tax season will also feature more tools to help taxpayers.

The IRS expects more than 140 million individual tax returns for tax year 2024 to be filed ahead of the April 15 federal deadline.

This season, taxpayers in 13 new states will be able to file using Direct File, the IRS's online filing tool which was piloted last year. During last year’s pilot, Direct File was available in New York and 11 other states:

Arizona

California

Florida

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Hampshire

New York

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington State

Wyoming

Meanwhile, For the 2025 tax filing season, it will expand to the rest of the tri-state area and additional states:

Alaska

Connecticut

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Not only will Direct File be available in more states, but there will be new features to make filing easier: a data import tool, similar to tax software, that will allow taxpayers to automatically import data from their IRS account.

Additionally, Direct File will also provide a new chat bot to help taxpayers through the process. Live chat will also be available in English and Spanish.

During its pilot year, Direct File supported taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Credit for Other Dependents. However, his tax season, Direct File will also cover more tax situations:

Child and Dependent Care Credit

Premium Tax Credit

Credit for the Elderly and Disabled

Retirement Savings Contribution Credits

Deduction claims for Health Savings Accounts

The IRS estimates that more than 30 million taxpayers will be eligible to use Direct File across the 25 states.

While the tax season won't start officially until Jan. 27, there are ways to get a head start like the IRS Free File software, which allows taxpayers to prepare and file returns now and hold them until they can be electronically filed on Jan. 27.

Free File, found on IRS.gov, offers tax filing software for free from eight companies. To access these free tools, taxpayers must start from the IRS Free File page on IRS.gov.