2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Unconscious in NYC Apartment

Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unconscious when officers responded to a 911 call at her apartment building Monday, according to the NYPD.

Mariya Huebler was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after she was taken there from her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem just before 11 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials say Huebler had no obvious signs of trauma to her body. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.