2 Trapped in NYC Apartment Blaze May Not Live; Hoarding Slowed Rescue Response: FDNY

Two civilians suffered life-threatening injuries while a firefighter was hurt as more than 130 FDNY members battled a three-alarm blaze at an Upper East Side apartment building Wednesday, officials said.

The fire erupted in a second-floor unit on Second Avenue around 8:30 a.m. and quickly intensified. It took about an hour and a half to douse the flames.

One of the two badly hurt civilians lives on the second floor; the other lives on the fourth floor. Both had to be rescued and were fighting for their lives late Wednesday morning. A hoarding situation in the second-floor apartment made it difficult for firefighters to even find the person trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters were later seen tossing that person's belongings out a window as they tried to clear debris. No other details on the civilian victims were immediately available. The hurt firefighter is expected to be OK and was also taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.