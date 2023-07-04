2 teen shark bites at separate Long Island beaches day before July 4th holiday

Long Island officials are extra alert at a handful of beaches after a pair of reported shark attacks put beachgoers on edge on the eve of the Fourth of July.

Two teenagers in the waters off Long Island suffered bites in what investigators suspect were shark encounters. The beaches, Robert Moses and Kismet, were crowded on what turned out to be a hot, and incredibly humid Monday.

The first report came in shortly before 2 a.m. at Robert Moses Beach when a 15-year-old girl was reportedly bit by something in the water. She was said to have three small wounds on her left leg.

The regional park commissioner said the girl could not identify exactly what bit her. As part of their investigation, officials launched a drone but could not find any sharks visible in the water.

"We noticed the lifeguards started getting everybody out of the water and they closed the beach for about 30 minutes, and then we started hearing from other people that they think somebody got bit by a baby shark," said beachgoer George Segura.

Approximately three hours after the first incident, and a few miles down the shore at Kismet Beach, a 15-year-old boy who police say was surfing appeared to suffer a bite on his left foot.

A good Samaritan responded and brought him to the hospital; the boy's heel and toes were still intact.

Both teenagers were said to be recovering late Monday night.

The park commissioner said drone patrols will continue the next day, July 4, at both beaches, where crowds are expected to pack in for the summer holiday.