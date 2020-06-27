Crime and Courts

2 Shot Dead in Afternoon Brooklyn Attack: Police

By Myles Miller

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

A man and a woman were shot and killed in Brooklyn when a man armed with an large rifle opened fire, law enforcement sources say.

Police say the shooting occurred on Van Siclen Avenue just after 12 p.m. Saturday in the 75th Precinct. The suspect shot a 23-year-old man in the face and a 39-year-old woman in the back before fleeing the scene, police say.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sources say the suspect fired nearly two dozen rounds at the scene. Responding officers recovered the weapon and shell casings left behind.

The suspect wore a blonde wig, but no other description was immediately provided by police.

Police had made no arrests as of Saturday afternoon.

The homicide count this year compared to last has spiked greatly and is a big concern for authorities across the boroughs, Marc Santia reports.
