gun violence

2 NYC Quadruple Shootings Friday Afternoon Leave at Least 1 Dead: Cops

Police responded to the two quadruple shootings in less than three hours in a single afternoon

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eight people were wounded in only two separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said.

The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were off East Tremont Avenue. Police said one of the men died and a second was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.

A witness to the shooting, an employee at a Popeyes near the scene, said he heard an argument unfold moments before the sound of gunfire.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Less than three hours later, another group of four men was targeted -- this time in Brooklyn. Officers responded to Coney Island, near Mermaid Avenue and 33rd Street, around 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The extent of the injuries to the four men at the second shooting scene was not immediately known, but police were said to be looking for a maroon Dodge Caravan.

Officers responded to Coney Island, near Mermaid Avenue and 33rd Street, around 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

News

New Jersey 6 hours ago

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Suicide, NJ Dad Says

Long Island 4 hours ago

1 Hurt in Dramatic Sailboat Explosion on Long Island

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNYPDBrooklynBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us