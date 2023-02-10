2 NYC Quadruple Shootings Friday Afternoon Leave at Least 1 Dead: Cops

Eight people were wounded in only two separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said.

The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were off East Tremont Avenue. Police said one of the men died and a second was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.

A witness to the shooting, an employee at a Popeyes near the scene, said he heard an argument unfold moments before the sound of gunfire.

Less than three hours later, another group of four men was targeted -- this time in Brooklyn. Officers responded to Coney Island, near Mermaid Avenue and 33rd Street, around 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The extent of the injuries to the four men at the second shooting scene was not immediately known, but police were said to be looking for a maroon Dodge Caravan.

