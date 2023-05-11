2 More Die From Washington Heights Fire Sparked by E-Bike Battery, Bringing Total to 4

Two more people have died from injuries suffered during a fire at a Washington Heights apartment building that the FDNY said was sparked an e-bike battery.

The total number of deaths is now at four from the blaze that broke out in the fourth-floor unit of a building near 190th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Firefighters smashed a window to get four unconscious people out of the Manhattan building on Sunday, but all four have since succumbed to their injuries, NBC New York has learned.

A resident of the building said that one of the victims was a 98-year-old woman everyone in the building calls Mamita. Her caretaker and two other men, all of whom were in the same apartment, were killed in the fire as well. None of the victims' names have been shared.

"It was fast-moving and extremely destructive. Unfortunately and tragically, two of those people have since died. And two others remain in extremely critical condition and we continue to pray for their recoveries today," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

After the fire was doused, fire marshals swept the building and pinpointed the source.

"The cause of the fire was a lithium ion battery. There were multiple lithium ion batteries found around the apartment," said Kavanagh.

The danger of lithium ion batteries continues to grow in NYC. The FDNY said there have been 76 fires, with 58 injuries and nine deaths in 2023 alone, linked to lithium ion batteries.

A recent I-Team/Telemundo 47 Investiga investigation showed exactly what a lithium ion battery fire looks like and how quickly it can progress. In an effort to slow the spread of these lithium ion battery fires, the fire department released a PSA Tuesday to warn New Yorkers about the potential dangers.

"These fires are extremely dangerous. They create a large volume of fire very quickly and present significant threats," Kavanagh said, issuing a message to those who have the same type of batteries in their home:

"Go, pick it up. Look at it. Is it damaged? If it’s damaged, don’t use it. Don’t have it plugged in when you’re not there," said Kavanagh. "If it’s in front of an exit or a window, move it immediately. Look for certification, know whether or not you have a regulated battery.”

The commissioner also saying it’s important to share safety strategies with neighbors.