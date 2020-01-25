2 Men, 1 Woman Dead in Wrong-Way Crash in Queens: NYPD

What to Know Two men and a woman died and a third man was critically hurt in a crash on the Grand Central Parkway, police said

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the parkway, near Exit 23 in Little Neck, early Saturday morning, the NYPD said

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling in the wrong direction

Two men and a woman died and another man was critically hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Grand Central Parkway, the NYPD said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the parkway, near Exit 23 in Little Neck, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police say one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction when it collided with a second vehicle. The two men who died were in one car, and the woman who died was in the other car, according to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear which car was traveling in the wrong direction.

The westbound lanes of the parkway were closed near the Cross Island Parkway after the crash, police said. An investigation is ongoing.