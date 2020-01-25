fatal crash

2 Men, 1 Woman Dead in Wrong-Way Crash in Queens: NYPD

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the parkway, near Exit 23 in Little Neck, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police said

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Two men and a woman died and a third man was critically hurt in a crash on the Grand Central Parkway, police said
  • The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the parkway, near Exit 23 in Little Neck, early Saturday morning, the NYPD said
  • Police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling in the wrong direction

Two men and a woman died and another man was critically hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Grand Central Parkway, the NYPD said. 

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the parkway, near Exit 23 in Little Neck, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. 

Police say one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction when it collided with a second vehicle. The two men who died were in one car, and the woman who died was in the other car, according to police.

Local

Newark 2 hours ago

2 People Dead, 3 Others Injured in NJ Car Crash: Police

Jeffrey Epstein 14 hours ago

Feds Plan to Move MCC Warden In Charge During Epstein’s Death to NJ Prison: Report

It wasn’t immediately clear which car was traveling in the wrong direction. 

The westbound lanes of the parkway were closed near the Cross Island Parkway after the crash, police said. An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

fatal crashQueensgrand central parkwayDeadly Crash
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us