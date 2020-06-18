2 Inmates Escape Notorious Rikers Island; 1 Captured, 1 on Loose: Sources

Two inmates escaped Rikers Island Thursday, police tell News 4.

Police were notified shortly after 1 p.m. about the two inmates in the water off the notorious New York jail, a senior police official says. One of those inmates was recovered by a harbor unit; he said he had escaped with another man.

The search for that second inmate is ongoing. Aviation and Harbor units are assisting in the manhunt.

It wasn't immediately clear what crimes the men are accused of committing, nor was it clear how they escaped the facility.

No other details were immediately available.