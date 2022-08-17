2 Hurt When Truck Plows Into Manhattan Scaffolding in Chain Reaction Crash

A UPS driver got quite the scare as he was delivering packages Wednesday afternoon, when another driver slammed into his delivery truck and sent it crashing into street scaffolding, injuring two people.

Surveillance video captured the moment the incident occurred in the heart of midtown, as the impact from the crash sent the truck whirling around near the intersection of West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue — and sent the UPS worker running for his life.

A Penske rental truck hit the UPS truck, among multiple other vehicles, spinning it around and slamming into the sidewalk shed. The driver can be seen on the video fleeing to safety.

The two people injured were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where they are expected to recover. The driver of the box truck offered an explanation at the scene

"He said his foot was stuck on the gas. I’m not sure if it’s true, he reversed and hit my car, then he hit the UPS truck," said an owner of one of the other cars hit.

Crews came to the scene to fix the scaffolding, and the street was reopened by 4 p.m.