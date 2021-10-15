Brooklyn

2 Flee After Jewel Heist From Brooklyn Trunk: Officials

By Jonathan Dienst and Myles Miller

police lights siren2
NBC Bay Area, File image

Two men apparently threatened another man, possibly with a gun, before stealing bags of jewels from the trunk of his car in Brooklyn Friday, according to police officials who stress the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The men allegedly grabbed bags of jewels from the trunk of a man's car in Borough Park, on 47th Street between 14th and 15th avenues, earlier in the day.

It's not clear how much the stolen jewels may have been worth. No injuries were immediately reported.

The suspects sped off in a vehicle with temporary New Jersey plates.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

