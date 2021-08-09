2 Dead, 3 Wounded in NYC Party Shooting

Five people were shot at a party in Brooklyn early Sunday and two of them died, according to the NYPD.

Cops responding to multiple calls about the gunfire on East New York's Wortman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. found three men shot inside of a car. Two of the men, both 36-year-olds identified as Nicholas Palmer of the Bronx and Novada Bailey of Queens, were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The third man in the vehicle, a 51-year-old who had been shot in the forearm, back and chest, was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The NYPD says two more men -- ages 37 and 32 -- were discovered shot inside of a home nearby. The younger victim had been shot in his chest and neck and is listed in critical condition, while the older man was hit once in the shoulder.

No arrests have been made, and it's not clear what prompted the gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.