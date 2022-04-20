2 Bodies Found on Subway Tracks in Brooklyn After 911 Call

Two men found dead on subway tracks in Brooklyn after an operator on the No. 3 line called 911 to report an accident early Wednesday were already dead and may have been hit by another train the night before, police said.

The operator noticed the two people on the railbed north of the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road station in Brownsville shortly after 6:45 a.m. and notified police and fire officials, who responded, according to MTA sources familiar with the case.

Both people were dead at the scene, the sources said, adding that their bodies were found in close proximity to one another. Both were men believed to be homeless.

Train service was shut down in the area for hours as authorities investigated. More than 1,000 passengers on the No. 3 train that stopped to call 911 had to be helped off via a rescue train that responded to the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what the men were doing on the tracks when they died. No other details were known about them publicly by early Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.