2 Arrested After Dogs Escape NYC Home, Attack People on Street

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Staten Island dog attack a day ago that left three people, including a toddler, bitten on Staten Island, authorities said Wednesday.

Rodney Jones, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, are accused of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and child welfare endangerment in the mid-Thursday afternoon fray outside the home by York and Prospect avenues.

It wasn't clear if either had an attorney. Police say 10 dogs in total were found in the home, several of which escaped Tuesday and attacked people in the area. Neighbors spotted at least four escaped dogs.

Most of the animals in the home were said to be puppies.

The three victims -- a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, all were bitten on their hands and legs and taken to a hospital. All three are expected to be OK.

One woman who witnessed the chaos says a man ended up leaping on a car to avoid the animals.

"[The dogs] kept going up the hill and the down the hill, and across the street some guy went up on top of the car to get away from them," said Coralee Chandler, who was on her front porch when she heard loud barking and screaming.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement response at the home. A large dog carrier was spotted in the middle of the street as people crowded outside it.

It wasn't clear what would become of the dogs still inside the home or the dogs that attacked the pedestrians.