Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody

Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a group of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities say.

It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home, near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for -- but they somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.

The injured include a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, police said. All suffered bites to their legs but all are expected to be OK.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement response at the home shortly before 2 p.m. A large dog carrier was spotted in the middle of the street as people crowded outside a home.

The NYPD was seen taking a person away in handcuffs -- and cops said the owner was taken into custody.

The condition of the three dogs wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known what would become of them.

No other details were immediately available.