2 Alleged Kidnappers Arrested After Victim Mouthed ‘Help Me' to Stranger Near ATM

A New Jersey couple has been rescued after two men allegedly kidnapped them and forced them to take money out of the ATM.

Cliffton police say Paul Dunlop and Travis Mann walked up to a man and a woman in a parked car near the corner of Main and Vreeland Avenues late Friday and identified themselves as police officers. The two men allegedly told the couple they were breaking the law by being intimate in a public place.

The victims told police that Mann said they could avoid arrests if they gave him cash, according to the Daily Voice who first reported the story. Police say Mann forced the couple to drive to a bank while Dunlop followed them in another vehicle.

After the male victim withdrew cash, police say the woman entered the ATM and mouthed the words "help me" to a stranger. That witness called the real cops who rushed to the scene and arrested the suspects.

Dulop and Mann face charges that include kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and impersonating law enforcement officers. They were placed in Passaic County jail without bail, according to records.