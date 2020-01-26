2 Adults, 1 Child Dead in NY Shooting; 2nd Child Seriously Hurt: Police

A man, a woman and a young boy died in a shooting at a home in Orange County Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a single-family home on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh just after 8 a.m. found a man, a woman and two children with gunshot wounds inside, police said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The man and the woman, who were in their late 20s, and an approximately 10-year-old boy were pronounced dead, according to police. An approximately 3-year-old child was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said they are currently interviewing a person of interest in connection with the incident, which does not appear to be random.

A third child may have been inside the home when the incident took place, according to police. Police said the victims were all part of the same family, without elaborating.

Officials didn’t immediately release any additional information about the deaths.

Route 300 between Route 32 and Chapel Road was closed to traffic as of Sunday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.