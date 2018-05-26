2 Construction Workers Hurt by Glass Panel in Midtown: FDNY - NBC New York
2 Construction Workers Hurt by Glass Panel in Midtown: FDNY

    A glass panel fell at a construction site of a midtown skyscraper on Saturday morning, injuring two workers, firefighters said. 

    The large glass panel, about 10 feet by 20 feet, was on the first floor when it fell on the worker, said Deputy Chief Tom Currao. 

    The second worker was injured as he tried to help his colleague, Currao said. His injuries were less serious. 

    Both of the workers were taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Currao said. 

    The construction site is Central Park Tower on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, just two blocks south of Central Park. The building is planned to reach 1,550 feet, which would make it the tallest building by roof height in the country, according to the real estate blog YIMBY

    The Department of Buildings has been notified, firefighters said. 

