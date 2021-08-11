19-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked by Family Dog in Brooklyn

A 19-month-old boy in Brooklyn has died after he was attacked by a family dog while he was under the care of older children, according to police.

Officers responded to a call late Tuesday about a dog attack at an apartment on the 300 block of East 17th Street in Flatbush. When they arrived, police saw the bloody young boy with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, according to the police department.

The boy and another person were transported to Maimonides Hospital, according to the FDNY, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

It's unclear who the other person was but police say the boy was being watched by a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. Their parents were at work at the time of the incident, police said.

The dog had been contained inside of a room before the cops got there and it is now under the care of Animal Care and Control.

The victim has not been identified and police say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests or charges were made at this time.