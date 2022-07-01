Harlem

17-Year-Old Dead, Person of Interest Barricaded in NYC Building: Police

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

A gunman was at large Friday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Harlem, police officials said.

Officers responded to the intersection of 148th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and quickly cordoned off the crime scene.

Police said the 17-year-old was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his back at Harlem Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The shooting scene remained closed several hours later as detectives, K-9 units and additional officers in tactical gear combed the surrounding area looking for evidence and the shooter responsible.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said a person of interest had barricaded themselves inside a building near the Harlem intersection.

A description of the suspect had not been released as of 7 p.m.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HarlemNYPDgun violenceFatal Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us