17-Year-Old Dead, Person of Interest Barricaded in NYC Building: Police

A gunman was at large Friday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Harlem, police officials said.

Officers responded to the intersection of 148th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and quickly cordoned off the crime scene.

Police said the 17-year-old was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his back at Harlem Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The shooting scene remained closed several hours later as detectives, K-9 units and additional officers in tactical gear combed the surrounding area looking for evidence and the shooter responsible.

Police said a person of interest had barricaded themselves inside a building near the Harlem intersection.

A description of the suspect had not been released as of 7 p.m.