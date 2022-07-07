Long Island

16-Year-Old NY Girl Shot as Gunfire Erupts Amid Fight — and Everyone Else Runs Away

Everyone but the victim ran off before police even arrived at the scene, officials said

Suffolk County police car
A 16-year-old girl was wounded as gunfire erupted during an argument between two groups on Long Island late Wednesday, authorities say.

The warring groups were fighting -- it's not clear about what -- on Cahill Street in North Amityville around 8:30 p.m. when Suffolk County police say someone fired one shot. The 16-year-old girl, who lives in North Amityville, was hit in the leg, they say.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. No other details were available, and authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

