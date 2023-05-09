16-Year-Old Mother and 2-Month-Old Son Missing After Leaving Their NJ Home: Police

A teenage mother and her 2-month-old baby boy have gone missing after the pair left their New Jersey home, according to police.

Hackettstown Police said that 16-year-old Maria Flores-Chavarria left her home in the town around 4 p.m. Tuesday with her toddler son, Marvin Flores-Chavarria. It is believed they could have been heading to the area of Dover or Morristown, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what the mother and son were last seen wearing when they left home, but police said the mother would likely have a duffel bag and a black backpack filled with diapers and clothing.

Maria is described as 5 feet tall with black hair and dark eyes. Marvin is about 2 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police safely locate the mother and son is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300