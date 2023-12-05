15-year-old stabbed in stomach by teen student inside Brooklyn high school: Police

A 15-year-old was stabbed in the stomach by a classmate inside a Brooklyn high school, police said, and the search is on for the teenage suspect.

The violence broke out around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the third floor at Edward Murrow High School in the Midwood neighborhood, according to police. The victim was stabbed once in the stomach and was rushed to Maimonides Children's Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

An official with the city's Department of Education said the building on Avenue L and East 17th Street was briefly placed on lockdown following the stabbing, but it was lifted before noon.

The suspect, a 16-year-old fellow student at the school, took off immediately afterward and has not been seen since. Police said he was wearing a black jacket and sweat pants, along with a black winter hat.

No other students were hurt. Classes resumed inside the school in the afternoon. A motive for the attack was not immediately clear, and an investigation is ongoing.