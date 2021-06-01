15-Year-Old Dies, at Least 6 Others Shot in Two NYC Shootings on Memorial Day

A teenage boy has died following a shooting in New York City that injured another person on Memorial Day. Five other people were also shot on the same day in a separate shooting, according to law enforcement.

The NYPD says the 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were standing near Lexington Avenue and East 123 Street in Manhattan late Monday night when a gunman opened fire. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was shot in his right knee.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In another shooting earlier Monday night, police say five men were shot outside a bodega on Hancock Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. The victim's ages ranged from 19 to 38 years old and they're all expected to survive.

It's unclear what sparked the violence but police said they're looking for multiple shooters in the second incident.

No arrests have been made in either shootings and investigations are ongoing, police said.