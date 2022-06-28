Long Island

Carbon Monoxide Scare Forces Evacuation at Long Island Camp

A middle-of-the-night carbon monoxide scare forced the evacuation of a Long Island camp early Tuesday, and three of 15 teenage girls who were removed from the facility were taken to the hospital for observation.

Great Neck fire officials said they responded to the camp on East Shore Road around 4:40 a.m. for a report of high carbon monoxide readings.

First responders found 15 girls in the building. Three were taken to North Shore Hospital as a precaution; their conditions were not immediately clear.

Officials said the home's heating system had malfunctioned and allowed carbon monoxide to back up.

