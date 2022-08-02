14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say.

Cops responding to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in Arverne found the teenager on the ground. Then they discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.

It's not clear who lives at the home where the boy was found, nor did police have any immediate information on potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One look at the latest batch of NYPD crime data statistics paints a glaring picture: The number of shootings so far in 2022 has already surpassed the totals from a few recent years.

What does that actually look like? According to the city, police have recorded 816 shooting incidents since Jan. 1, a figure that accounts for more than some entire years' totals in New York City in just the last decade. There were 789 shooting incidents in all of 2017, just 754 in 2018, and 776 in 2019.

That statistic alone doesn't tell the entire story, however. Year-to-date, shootings in 2022 (862) are actually down from last year, but up slightly from 2020 (723). That's actually normal if you take a look at a chart of the shootings recorded over the past 30 years.

Since 1997, there have only been four consecutive years where the year-to-date stats consistently drop. Most often, every other year, or every three years, there's a slight increase.

In fact, the jump in shootings between 2019 and 2020 was the largest in over 30 years, and the year-to-date figure was still one of the lowest during that period. Only seven other years had fewer shootings in the same time period than 2020.