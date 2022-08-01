Dozens of People Removed from Homeless Encampment Found Under Jersey Shore Pier

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day.

Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.

Located just off the boardwalk by Caesar's, the cavernous encampment was cleared out on Monday by outreach workers from Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, who went to help those willing to receive assistance.

Among the dozens who were booted from the dark makeshift domicile was Bill Butler, who had been living under the pier for a year and a half.

"I knew it was coming into their business, they have to do what they got to do to make this town look better," Butler said as he gathered his belongings.

Stephanie Metukaitis, another resident who had lived in the encampment for two years, called the forced relocation in a matter of days "very gut-wrenching."

An Atlantic City spokesman said the encampment was discovered during the last week of July, and were told they had to be out by Aug. 1. The spokesperson said said it appeared people gained access through fencing that had been cut.

“It's just not safe conditions in there," said Atlantic City Public Information Officer Andrew Kramer.

The encampment shutdown came as crews continued setting up for upcoming Phish beach concerts, with the stage set up directly in front of the pier. Officials said the timing of the sweep is not connected.

“It just so happens that this is right before the beach concert, had this been found two weeks ago, they would have been out two weeks ago,” Kramer said. "We’re going to be working to make sure people don’t come right back.”

Outreach officials said that as of July 27, an estimated 40 to 50 people were living in the encampment under the pier. In the days leading up to and including the cleanout, roughly 15 people left the encampment to receive services.

“One of the main issues that we have in Atlantic City is the lack of services-rich interim housing…24/7 services to individuals that are homeless at risk of homelessness and struggling," said Amanda Leese, from Volunteers of America Delaware Valley.

"The majority of them are going to say they don't want help and they're just going to wind up somewhere else under another pier under or in a pavilion or under a pavilion. That's just the way it is right now," said Lou Gasparini of Rise Up AC, a group that supports needy families in the city.

But Butler said that assistance is exactly what he wants.

“I'm tired, I'm sick of it. Sick of it. And I want help, and I want to just go back home," he said.