11-Year-Old NYC Girl Killed by Moped Duo Identified as Hunt for Killers Intensifies

The 11-year-old girl shot and killed when law enforcement sources say two people on a moped opened fire at a group of men on a Bronx street corner in broad daylight has been identified, authorities said Tuesday, as the hunt for the child's killers intensifies.

Kyhara Tay was with family members when she was shot in the stomach while on Westchester Avenue in Longwood Monday evening. She died at Lincoln Hospital.

Law enforcement sources say Tay doesn't appear to have been the intended target, No one else was wounded.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man running down nearby Fox Street, apparently being chased by the two moped riders. The man riding on the back opened fire, the video showed. The child was half a block away from where the gun was fired.

The two men on the moped, both wearing dark-colored sweatshirts, immediately fled from the scene of the shooting, heading north on Fox Street.

Witnesses described the horrifying aftermath.

"The girl, she just kept saying 'Ow, ow, ow' and holding her stomach. We were trying to figure out where she got shot at, we checked her leg there was nothing," said witness Maya Jones. "She kept holding different places, then she stopped responding."

"When I heard her age I broke down, because it's like, she just came from school, and it's like, why her? Why it had to be her? Why y'all doing this?" Jones added.

The girl was at least the second young child to be shot in the Bronx in 2022. In January, an 11-month-old girl, just days away from her first birthday, was shot in the face while sitting in a car with his mother in the Bronx. That victim left the hospital just days ago after having to relearn how to eat and walk again on her own.